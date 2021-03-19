ROCHELLE MALOREE BATTOCK
Rochelle Maloree Battock passed away at the age of 85 on March 13, 2021, surrounded by family at home in Phoenix. Rochelle was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She met her husband Irwin on the first day of freshman year at Marshall High School. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary two weeks before she passed.
The family moved to Phoenix in December 1969. Over the years, Rochelle and Irwin lived in Jacksonville, Florida and Fort Lee, New Jersey until they made their way back to Phoenix in 1995. She was a long-standing member of Beth El Congregation for 50 years and actively participated with Sisterhood and Hadassah. Rochelle, fondly known as Ro, Razel, Auntie and Bubbe, was the matriarch of the family. Bubbe’s house was the gathering place for celebrating family traditions and what she will be most remembered for.
She is survived by her husband Irwin; her children, Esther and Martin; her grandchildren, Joseph (Kathryn), Sarah (Howard), Allison (Ryan), Jonathon (Taliah); her great-grandchildren, Brooks, Cailyn, Jonah, Micah and Arya.
Contributions in her honor and memory can be sent to Beth El Congregation, 1118 West Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ, 85021. 602-944-3359 or www.bethelphoenix.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.