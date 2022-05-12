WILLIAM “BILL” DIAMOND
William “Bill” Diamond passed away on April 28, 2022. He was 92.
Bill was residing at Sagewood senior living community in Phoenix, where Vicki and he shared good times together. Bill and Vicki were founding members and board of directors of Desert Foothills Jewish Community Association at Terravita in north Scottsdale for 23 years.
Bill was a pediatrician and artist for most of his life which started in Brooklyn, N.Y. Along with practicing medicine for 37 years in Wantagh, Long Island, his love for painting and sculpting brought him satisfaction and recognition. In his retirement years he created paintings about nature while active in the Terravita Art League.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki; sons Dr. Andrew Diamond (Patrice) and Michael Diamond (Melinda); daughter, Sara-Jane Adelberg (Dr. Daniel Adelberg) and six grandchildren. He was laid to rest at Mt. Sinai Cemetery on May 3, 2022, with Rabbi John Linder officiating. Donations in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. JN