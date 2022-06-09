KORIN SHARON GRANETT
Korin Sharon Granett passed away on Dec. 23 2021. Korin was born on Jan. 17, 1931 in Philadelphia Pa. Shortly after her birth, her parents took her to Atlantic City, N.J. where they lived for the next eight years. They moved back to Philadelphia where Korin attended school and eventually became a student at Temple University majoring in marketing and management.
That is where she met Alan Granett who she later married. In 1969, Korin and Alan and their three children moved to Phoenix where Alan did his internship after finishing medical school in Philadelphia. He went on to practice medicine for the next 40 years.
Korin became very active in Hadassah, becoming a group president twice, and was eventually elected president of the Phoenix Chapter, serving a three year term. Hadassah was a tremendous passion of Korin’s.
Korin was an incredibly warm, loving, caring and selfless mother, wife, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family so very deeply. She graced everyone who knew her with poise, class and charm.
Korin is survived by her husband, Alan; three children, Lora Granett, Steven Granett and Rhoda Ricci (Nick); three grandchildren, Heidi Nabors (Chris), Nikole Granett and Matt Ricci (Natalie); and four great grandchildren, Quinn and Mason Nabors and Madalyn and Jonah Ricci, who she called her precious angels. Graveside services were held on Jan. 2, 2022 at Paradise Memorial Gardens. Korin will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched. Contributions in Korin’s memory can be made to the Arizona Humane Society or to Hadassah, Valley of the Sun chapter. JN