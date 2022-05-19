SHIRLEY GUBIN
Shirley Gubin died on March 29, 2022. She was born in Poland in 1927 and was the daughter of Cecile and Morris Peker. She immigrated to the United States from Poland in 1939, when her family missed the last ship back to Europe after visiting the World’s Fair in New York City. Shirley, her parents and her three siblings moved to St. Louis, Mo. to join her aunt and uncle, Abe and Libby Schwartz, who lived in Rolla, Mo.
Shirley married her best friend Edith Gubin’s brother, Stan, who passed away in 2004. She worked many years in the grocery business she and Stan started, while raising their children Barry and Phyllis. The business was sold in 1974 and Shirley began working at Dillard’s. She became the top salesperson in designer sportswear. She and Stan retired and moved to Sun City West. They loved living near their grandchildren and participating in their lives, loved volunteering at Beth Emeth Synagogue, even having a bat mitzvah in her 70’s, loved traveling and mahjong. She and Stan made many friends and had a great final chapter in their lives.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Ivonne Philips (late Marlowe) of Denver; son, Barry Gubin (Jill) of St Louis, Mo.; daughter, Phyllis Bern (Ross) of Scottsdale; grandchildren Dayna Anderson (Zak), Justin Bern (Katie), Lauren McCune (Chris), Staci Meltzer (Travis), Allison and Joanna Gubin; and nine great-grandchildren Madelyn, Levi, Miles, Maerin, Ellis, Ezra, Oliver, Isaac and Shay. Contributions can be made in her name to Congregation Beth Emeth, 13702 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West, AZ, 85375.