ROBYN HORNE SILVERBERG
Robyn Horne Silverberg of Paradise Valley passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023, after a long illness. She was 87.
Robyn was born in 1935 to Jack Horne and Gina Sokoloff (Horne) in Brooklyn, New York. After graduation from Jamaica H.S. in 1953, Robyn attended Syracuse and Adelphi Universities. She met Robert I. Silverberg through her brother Elliot, and they wed December 18, 1955. They went on to welcome son, Kenneth, and daughter, Jane, to the family.
The family relocated to Paradise Valley from King’s Point, New York in 1975, and were soon joined by Elliot and Joan Horne and their family Gina, Michael and Karyn, and eventually by Laura Horne Schwartz. Robyn participated in family business endeavors in the Scottsdale area, but her passion was theater and communication. She began working for Childsplay theater group as an audience outreach director for 25 years before retiring, and even performed on one occasion.
Robyn loved animals and service. She read for the blind and did volunteer work for both animals and people. She was an avid collector of fine Copenhagen figurines and Native American art and jewelry with her husband, Bob. The research and stories behind each piece were as important as the collection itself. She loved collating the family history with her brother to allow the family a better understanding of their culture and heritage. All who encountered Robyn were touched by her larger-than-life personality and amazing, quick wit. She was a great source of strength and a listening ear for so many throughout her lifetime.
Robyn was predeceased by her brother, Elliot Horne, in 2002; sister-in-law, Joan Horne, in 2004; and stepmother, Laura Horne Schwartz, in 2015. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert, of 67 years; son, Kenneth; and daughter, Jane, and her husband, David.
A graveside service was held on Jan. 11, 2023, at Green Acres Cemetery. In accordance with the way she lived her life, the family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Coalition of All Breed Rescue Arizona (CABRA) or Southwest Airedale Terrier Rescue.
A life well lived! JN