STANLEY ROSEN
Stanley Rosen passed peacefully in Scottsdale on Feb. 10, 2023. He was 93.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1929, in Bronx, New York, to parents Harry and Sylvia Rosen. Stanley married his high school sweetheart Lorain Rosen (nee Garachow) on June 10, 1950.
Stanley enlisted in the military reserves on November 1947, and was off to active duty following his wedding, as the Korean War was declared on June 25, l950. Stanley was honorably discharged on September 10, 1952. Stanley was always proud of his service to his country. He was actively involved with the Jewish War Veterans and could be found handing out poppies on Memorial Day and was still doing so up until COVID. Stanley was proud that the money collected could be used to further the needs of veterans and the veterans hospital.
Stanley had a passion for life, adventure and travel. He had a varied life and was not afraid to try new things. Upon leaving the military, Stanley worked as a baker running Shelly’s Bakery of Flushing, New York. Stanley was not only a talented baker but because of his decorating prowess, he was known to create wedding cakes that were featured in newspaper articles. Stanley taught baking and cake decorating at an international school in Manhattan and made lifelong friends there. Upon retiring, after 25 years, he went into restaurant management.
In 1979, Stanley and his wife, Lorain, moved to Tucson. Stanley had wanted to retire to Arizona after his own parents briefly stayed in Tucson. Stanley consulted for international restaurants. In January 1980, his son Bruce passed away in a car accident while living in Parma, Italy. Stanley then decided that travel for business was not appropriate. He applied to a food director’s position in the Florence State Prison and thus began his second (unexpected) career within the prison system of Arizona. Stanley rose in the ranks, retiring as a director of prison systems. Stanley always joked that his mom thought he would end up in prison because he was a bit of a scrapper as a young teenager, especially being small of stature. When his mom came to Tucson, he took her to the prison and they both had a good laugh!
Upon retiring, Stanley and Lorain moved to Scottsdale to be with their daughter, Robin, and son-in-law Scott, just prior to their first grandson, Brett, being born. In true character, the decision was quick and their Tucson residence sold quickly.
Stanley was lucky to spend 52 years with his beloved Lorain who passed away in October of 2002 from Parkinson’s disease. He was fortunate to meet Helen Summar-Rosen in 2003 and married in 2007. They spent 10 years together before her passing in 2013. Stanley was once again fortunate to meet a loving partner, Beverly Dajches, and the two were together from 2014 until Stanley’s passing.
Stanley spent his last 12 years at Westminster Village retirement community first with his wife, Helen, and then his partner, Beverly. Stanley spoke fondly of this community to the very end. He spent many years on their board and was dedicated to making sure that Westminster Village would continue to thrive. He helped to raise money so that the assistance fund would help those who needed it, remain at Westminster.
Stanley is survived by his daughter, Robin Rudin (Scott); grandson, Brett Rudin (Arielle); granddaughter, Melissa Rudin; and great-granddaughter, Emma Rudin, all of Scottsdale.
Stanley was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) in 1984. He beat the odds and lived with this disease until October of 2022 when his CLL unfortunately turned into a more aggressive form of lymphoma. Despite this diagnosis Stanley fought to be with his loved ones until he could no longer do so. Thankfully, the compassionate and kind care of Kelly McGovern, Hospice of the Valley nurse and her team, as well as the assisted living and skilled nursing staff at Westminster Village and his partner, Beverly, helped Stanley in his greatest hour of need. Stanley was buried in Tucson, alongside his wife Lorain and son Bruce.
Donations in Stanley’s memory can be made to Westminster Village, 12000 N 90th St, Scottsdale, AZ, 85260 or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.