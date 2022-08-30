DOROTHY RUTH MATHEWS
Dorothy Ruth Mathews of Scottsdale died Aug. 25, 2022, at the age of 96.
She was born in Chicago, Ill. and was involved with Hadassah and Asthmatic Children’s Aid.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Avajoy Rosenberg; son, Howard Scott Mathews; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Mathews.
A private family service will be held Sept. 2, officiated by Cantor Dannah Rubinstein and arranged by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Donations in her name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org/donatetoday) or Hadassah Women’s Chapters (hadassah.org). JN