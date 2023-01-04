EVA GREEN
Long-time Phoenix resident Eva Green passed peacefully on Dec. 16, 2022. She was 101 (and a half!).
Born in Chicago in 1921 to Louis and Rose Saperstein, Eva grew up in Bronx, New York.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Thomas Green. They owned House of Thomas Commercial Draperies. She was also proceeded in death by his sister, Anne. She is survived by her four children: sons Bruce, Mitch and Steve; daughter, Margo; their spouses, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eva was a strong, kind and beautiful person loved by all and will be unbelievably missed. JN