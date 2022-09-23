MARSHALL WHITMAN
Marshall Whitman died peacefully on Sept. 12, surrounded by family, after a brief respiratory illness. He was 84.
He spent his life defying expectations and collecting friends along the way.
Born Dec. 9, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, he was the middle child of and only son of Rose and Harry Whitman. Like his father, he loved sports and travel. Like his mother, he was a life-long learner and voracious reader. Marshall entered the world without a breath, suffering from an oxygen deprivation that left a lifelong impact on his intellect but didn’t dampen his curiosity nor slow his capacity to barrel through many presumed limitations.
He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1955 and worked as a young man on the custodial staff of King’s department store in his hometown, before moving to Southern California to live near his sister Phyllis, happily on his own for the first time in his mid-50s. Throughout his life, Marshall’s warm, friendly disposition and genuine interest in others drew people to him. He was deeply involved in the community of Kivel Campus of Care in Phoenix, where he had lived since 2006. During his years at Kivel, Marshall served on the Residents Committee and joyfully spent his time participating in classes, outings, games, and social activities. He was a regular at shabbat and holiday services, often scheduling other activities around them. In the quiet of his apartment, he enjoyed listening to CDs from his eclectic music collation - jazz, rock, and classical ranking high among his favorites – and watching sports.
Though he’d happily watch any football game, anytime, it was the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Ohio State Buckeyes that truly held Marshall’s heart. (Go Bucks, Go Brownies, Go Cards!)
Marshall was proceeded in death by his parents, Rose and Harry Whitman and sister Sandra (Frank) Goodman. He is survived by his sister Phyllis (John) Shaffer, nephew Louis Goodman (Tom Siebenaler), nieces Margie (Lenny) Sussman; Stefanie (Don) Foreman, Holly Goodman, many great nieces and nephews, and a great-great niece.
He will be deeply missed by friends, family and his Kivel family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Kivel Campus of Care Community.