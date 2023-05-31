CATHY FOX-WEINZER BLASSARAS
Treasured daughter, sister, wife, mother and Bubbe, Cathy Fox-Weinzer Blassaras of Scottsdale passed on May 11, 2023, at the age of 71.
She is preceded in death by her parents Abe and Bette Fox, as well as her brothers Scott and Fred Fox. She is survived by her beloved, Crist Blassaras; son, Chad (Shannon) Fox; daughter, Abby (Rob) Fox-Wong; brother, Tom (Lori) Fox; and her granddaughters Hallie Fox and Poppy Fox-Wong. She is also survived by Crist Michael, Shelby and Amelia Blassaras.
She was known for her kindness, generosity and humor. In 2020, Cathy celebrated retirement from a 51-year career as an accomplished medical consultant, having worked tirelessly to ensure public access to lifesaving medical treatments and testing for a variety of conditions. She loved travel, knitting and time with her cherished family. In the late 1990s, Cathy was president of Sisterhood and taught religious school at Temple Beth Israel.
Graveside services were held at Green Acres Cemetery on May 15, 2023.
Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of the Valley (please specify Sherman Home) or the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (please specify the research of Dr. Nandita Khera). JN