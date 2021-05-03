CLARICE SOHN
With heavy hearts, the Sohn family regrets to announce the passing of our beloved Clarice Sohn, z’l. Born December 6, 1927, Clarice lived 93 wonderful years. Clarice was the cherished wife of Fred Sohn, z’l; mother to Gary and Ed Soh; mother-in-law to Julia Sohn; grandmother to Johannah and David Sohn; and great-grandmother to Shobi, Ilyah and Zeffen Loewenstein. Clarice’s brother, Leroy Rosenberg z’l, was born with cerebral palsy and as such the United Cerebral Palsy organization was near and dear to her heart. The long-time wife of a Jewish veteran, we also ask that any donations in her memory be made to the Jewish War Veterans. Clarice’s kindness, generosity, and warmth will be deeply missed.
