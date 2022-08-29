DEAN BRASLOW
Dean Braslow of Scottsdale died peacefully on August 16, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., attended Yale University and Harvard Law School, of which he left to serve in the Army, and graduated from Columbia Law School. He held the position of assistant attorney general in Manhattan, where he met his wife. He was a partner for 35 years at Parker Duryee. He retired in Scottsdale the moment he turned 65.
He was married for nearly 54 years to The Hon, Ingrid S. Braslow, who pre-deceased him. He is survived by his three children and eight grandchildren.
Dean was a devout baseball fan, a lover of detective novels and read the newspaper every day of his life. The first section he read was the obituaries, as he was a trusts, wills and estate planning attorney, and his only regret will be his inability to open up the newspaper and read his own obituary.
A funeral service was held on August 18. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dean’s name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, michaeljfox.org. JN