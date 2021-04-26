SANDOR SHUCH
Sandor Shuch, 85, passed away in his home on March 10, 2021, from heart failure. He was the beloved husband of Bunny Shuch; beloved father of Bob Shuch (Bethel) and Batya Bar-Chaim (Yossel); and beloved grandfather of Jacob, Benjamin and Kayla Shuch and Chaim Baruch Bar-Chaim (Shoshana), Chaya Bar-Chaim, Chana Bar-Chaim White (Allie), Rivka, Nechama and Yisroel Bar-Chaim.
Sandor was a retired attorney, who, through his work as assistant director of Pinal County Legal Aid Society, enabled migrant workers to obtain free health care, and later as director of Maricopa County Legal Aid, expanded services and opened a branch to provide free legal services to migrant workers and to the farmworkers’ union. He later worked for 27 years in the civil division of the county attorney’s office and, for 10 years following retirement, was a volunteer docent for the Phoenix Art Museum and served on the Arizona State Board of Equalization. He loved spending time with his family and often shared his interests with his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed drawing and painting and over his lifetime was avid about regular exercise and physical fitness.
Sandor was a long time member of Beth El Congregation in Phoenix, and an ardent supporter of Israel.
Our family remembers Sandy especially for his wry wit, generosity, perseverance in the face of challenges, wise counsel and loving efforts to encourage all of us to follow our dreams. He will remain forever in our hearts.
Rabbi Nitzan Stein-Kokin and Cantor Jonathan Angress from Beth El Congregation officiated at the funeral. The family requests that donations in Sandor’s memory be made to the Jewish National Fund or Beth El Congregation.
