MICHAEL JAY LIPSON
Michael Jay Lipson of Phoenix and Netanya, Israel passed away on May 6, 2022. He was 76.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Michael was survived by his wife, Stefanie Ramras Lipson; son, J. Rami Dov Lipson (Jodi); daughter, Jafi Alyssa Lipson (Josh); brother, Stuart Lipson; granddaughters Noa Lena Lehrer, Sasha Ava Lehrer and Tali Amalie Lehrer and grandson, Ethan Gregory Lipson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Flora Potter and Herbert Jacob Lipson.
Services were held at Netanya Shikun Vatikim Cemetery in Netanya, Israel on May 9.
Donations can be made in his name to Congregation Beth Tefillah, 6529 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, Ariz. 85254 or Jewish National Fund, 42 E. 69th St., New York, N.Y. 10021. JN