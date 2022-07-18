MURRAY W. HOLLENBERG, M.D.
Murray W. Hollenberg, M.D. loving husband, father and grandfather passed away suddenly on June 30, 2022 at age 87.
Beloved husband of Nancy for 61 years, devoted father of Dr. Gary (Susan) of Pittsford, NY, Karen (Dr. David) of St. Louis, Mo. and Kathy of Phoenix. Grandfather of Alex, Michelle and Ronnie Hollenberg and Gabrielle and Charlie Smoller. Brother of Dr. Joan (Dr. John) Goble, and the late Stanley Hollenberg and the late Rona (Bob) Levenstein.
Dr. Hollenberg, a prominent Phoenix ophthalmologist for 29 years, retired in 2001. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada in 1935 to Dr. Michael and Sara Hollenberg he was the youngest of four children.
In 1960, Murray graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Science in Medicine and a M.D. He married Nancy Finkleman in Winnipeg in 1960.
He interned at the Winnipeg General Hospital and did post-graduate training at the New York University Post Graduate Medical School, the Manhattan Eye and Ear Hospital and Buffalo General Hospital.
In 1965 he began practice in Winnipeg. In 1971 he moved to Phoenix to begin solo ophthalmology practice. He was always available for his patients.
As a 10-year staff volunteer at the Maricopa County Hospital eye clinic he supervised ophthalmology residents. Fridays from 1971-1979 he maintained a practice in Cottonwood at the Marcus Lawrence Memorial Hospital, the only ophthalmologist in the Verde Valley at that time.
Murray and Nancy are lifelong members and supporters of Congregation Beth Israel and supporters of the Jewish Federation of Phoenix since 1972. They previously supported the Jewish Federation of Manitoba. He contributed to many Jewish organizations and felt a moral obligation to support the State of Israel. He served on the AIPAC board.
Murray was a member of a prominent and widely known medical family in Winnipeg. His father, Dr. Michael Hollenberg, was the oldest of five brothers who all became physicians. Six of his cousins became physicians. Murray’s sister, Dr. Joan Goble, is a retired Pediatric Ophthalmologist in Calif.
Murray and Nancy’s son Gary is Professor of Clinical Radiology at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, N.Y and daughters Karen and Kathy are both CPA’s.
Murray was widely read with a special interest in history and current events.
He will be remembered for his generosity, integrity, dry sense of humor and love of family. JN