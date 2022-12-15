ALFRED "AL" SACHS
Alfred “Al” Sachs passed away on November 27, 2022, at the age of 91.
He had a passion for life and was adored by friends and family for his infectious personality, sense of humor, kindness and empathy.
Al was born in Wilks-Barre, Pennsylvania and attended Indiana University. He met his wife, Fran, at the age of 15 and they were married for close to 72 years, creating a family of over 40 people spanning four generations.
Al began his professional career in the life insurance industry, after which he and Fran established and grew the highly successful State of Indiana Weight Watchers franchise.
He moved from Indianapolis to Arizona in 1981, where he was a fixture in the Jewish community. Al supported organizations across Greater Phoenix and made substantial charitable contributions to causes small and large, both locally and nationally. His philanthropy impacted the lives of thousands of people.
Al was a dedicated, passionate and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid reader and sports fan, specifically Indiana University basketball. He enjoyed his annual cruises, weekly lunches with his friends, watching movies and spending time at home with his family.
Al will be dearly missed, but the love that he shared and the lives that he touched ensures that he will never be forgotten.
Al was predeceased by his son, Nate. He is survived by his wife, Fran; his three children Gary, Stacey and Lisa; daughters-in-law Dale and Adele; son-in-law, David;13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. JN