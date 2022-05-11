BARBARA ARLINE SHARFMAN
Barbara Arline Sharfman, daughter of the late Frank and Clare Parness, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. She passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 just shy of her 86th birthday.
Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Earl Sharfman. High school sweethearts, they were married for 54 years. She is survived by her devoted daughters Rabbi Bonnie Sharfman (Roger Morris) and Sherry (Phil) Jackson; loving granddaughters Stephanie (Brian) Kirklin, Erica (Jared) Erman and Rebecca (Ian) Shore; great granddaughters Alana and Zoey Kirklin and Deborah Erman. A fourth great grandchild, Elliott Shore, was born three days after her passing.
Barbara was a beloved teacher for over 30 years. She was involved in many philanthropic organizations. In retirement, she volunteered at Pardes Jewish Day School and served as President of Valley of the Sun chapter of Hadassah.
She enjoyed reading, mahjong, singing and spending summers with Earl on their boat in Salem, Mass. Most important of all was her family, always. Even in the final stages of her horrific disease, she would light up when speaking with or about her loving family.
Barbara Sharfman was a phenomenal woman, a positive force in the lives of so many, beautiful inside and out. She was small in stature but large in affection. She was filled with spirit, class and spunk, a great but rare combination. She will live on through the inherent goodness that she shared with us all.
Private graveside services were held at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for Sunday, May 22. Donations in her memory are suggested to Congregation Kehillah congregationkehillah.org/product/donation/ or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in care of Team Earl’s Eagles danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/TR?px=1006130&pg=personal&fr_id=1840. JN