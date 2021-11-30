MARTIN ROSENTHAL
Martin Rosenthal, 89, died Nov. 23, after surviving a stroke in June. Born in 1932 and raised in Newark, New Jersey, Martin was a graduate of Weequahic High school. He attended the University of Michigan, followed by medical school at SUNY Downstate University in Brooklyn. He was introduced to Linda Brettler in his senior year, and the two married in 1957, right after graduation.
Martin’s medical training took the couple to Dallas, New York, Spokane and St. Louis. Not only did Martin gain skills and exposure to a variety of medical specialties and fine clinicians, he and Linda also became parents to David, Susan and Judith during this period. In 1965, Martin opened a solo urology practice in Maryvale with the family settling in Phoenix. Martin loved surgery, and was a caring and attentive physician to his patients. He closed his practice in 1982 at age 60.
Martin had an enviable retirement, traveling the world on foot, bicycle, car and boat. He loved opera, ballet, chamber music, art and movies. He built trails with the National Park Service, hiked mountains around the world, and swam with the dolphins in New Zealand. He made numerous trips to Italy, his favorite place to hear the opera, cycle and enjoy the food and drink.
Linda and Martin joined Temple Beth Israel soon after they moved to Phoenix. In his later years, Martin was a regular attendee at Temple Beth Israel’s Shabbat Torah Study, and studied for his second bar mitzvah at age 83.
Martin was an enthusiastic learner, curious about so many things, and enjoyed life on his own terms.
Martin is survived by three children, David (Lori), Susan (Chris), Judith (Stan); and seven grandchildren.
Some of dad’s favorite places to make donations include: Phoenix Chamber Music Society, Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation, Ballet Arizona and Congregation Beth Israel.