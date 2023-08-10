HELENE WOLLHEIM
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Helene Wollheim, 78, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother on July 30, 2023.
Helene was born to Frances and Harry Wolinsky in Chicago, Illinois on June 4, 1945. She and her family moved to Phoenix when she was three years old.
Helene considered herself an Arizona native, attending Arizona State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in education and met her husband, Roger. Thereafter, she moved to Los Angeles, California, where she taught elementary school. After returning to Phoenix to be closer to family, Helene’s children were born and she left teaching to raise them. She later went back to the profession as a substitute teacher for the Washington and Paradise Valley School Districts. Helene was one of the most requested substitute teachers in these districts!
In her free time, Helene was an avid reader, played mahjong and enjoyed long lunches with friends while drinking diet soda with no ice. She was proud to be a lifetime member of Weight Watchers and a Hadassah member. But by far, Helene’s greatest accomplishment, pride and joy were her children and grandchildren.
Helene touched the lives of those around her with her warm smile, love for conversation and genuine compassion. Helene's memory lives on in the hearts of her husband, Roger Wollheim; her children, Brenda (Andrew) Gorman and Bryan (Jaclyn) Wollheim; and her six grandchildren Marley, Josh and Sloane Gorman; and Macey, Hillary and Whitney Wollheim.
Services were held at Congregation Beth Israel and Helene was peacefully laid to rest on August 3, 2023, at Beth El Cemetery. She was surrounded by an outpouring of love from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Helene’s honor be made to Gesher Disability Resources. JN