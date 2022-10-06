LISETTE ALBARANES
Lisette Albaranes of Scottsdale died Oct. 5, 2022. She was 98.
Lisette is survived by sisters Claire Alsay and Etty Marcourakis; daughters Ilana Lothman and Dorit Herlinger; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Yehoshua Albaranes and parents Jack and Gracia Chilton.
Services will be held on Oct. 7, 2022, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Pinchas Allouche. Donations in her name can be made to the Red Cross for Hurricane Ian and Congregation Beth Tefillah.