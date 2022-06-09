LOUISE LEVERANT
Louise Leverant passed away on April 28, 2022. She was 85 years old.
Louise was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Anna and Michael Firestone. The family moved to Phoenix when she was 11, where Louise eventually met and married her husband, Barry Leverant. They were married until his passing in 2005.
Louise was very active in the local Jewish community, and fiercely dedicated to preserving its culture and history. She served as both a past president and past secretary of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society.
Perhaps the only thing more important in her life was her devotion to her family. She was a loving wife, caring and supportive mother and superhuman Bubbé. A birthday was never forgotten, and honey cakes and macaroons ALWAYS arrived for the holidays.
She is survived by her son, Dirk Leverant (Amy); daughters Carin Siegel (Eric) and Jamie Greenfield (Kevin); and her seven grandsons, Seth Seigel, Adam Siegel, Nathan Siegel, Ethan Greenfield, Aaron Greenfield, Calen Leverant and Ryan Leverant.
Louise was laid to rest at Beth El Cemetery on May 1, 2022, with Rabbi Jeffrey Schesnol officiating. Donations in her memory can be made to the Arizona Jewish Historical Society. JN