ERIC LEVINSON
Eric Levinson of Phoenix died Aug. 2, 2022. He was 78 and was born in Montreal, Canada.
Eric is survived by his wife, Carla; daughters Jennifer of Gilbert and Lisa of Phoenix; son, Neil of Glendale; brothers Sam and Harvey, both of Montreal, Canada; and two grandchildren.
Services will be held at Mt. Sinai Cemetery on Aug. 6, 2022, officiated by Rabbi Andy Green and arranged by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Donations in his name can be made to Liberty Wildlife, 2600 E. Elwood St., Phoenix, AZ 85040. JN