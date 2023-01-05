LAWRENCE HALL
Lawrence Hall passed away on Dec. 3, 2022, at home in Sun Lakes. He was 88 years old.
Larry was born in New York to Michael and Lee Hall. He was an Air Force Veteran serving in Korea. He met the love of his life, Evelyn Block, on a blind date and knew instantly she was the one. He proposed on their second date and they were married for 66 years. In 1974, tired of the harsh winters and without having even visited the state, he and Evelyn took a leap of faith and moved with their three children to Phoenix. It turned out to be a great move and his parents followed shortly after.
Larry worked in the grocery store business for many years but always wanted to own his own business. In 1980, he founded Shirts 'n' Things, a retail store in north Phoenix selling rock and roll T-shirts and posters. The store became a big part of his life and he loved interacting with his customers. In 1989, he helped his daughter, Debbie, and son-in-law, Larry, open a Mesa location which continues to flourish to this day.
Larry was extremely devoted to his family. He was especially close to his six grandkids.
He and Evelyn had a beautiful tradition for each when they turned 13 that they would take the kids on a special trip to a destination of their choosing. These trips included visits to Florida, Seattle and Victoria, New York City, Cooperstown and the Poconos, Hawaii and Washington DC.
He is survived by his loving wife Evelyn; sister, Barbara Lymon; son, David Hall (Jackie); daughters Meryl Nyysti and Debbie Teiman (Larry); grandchildren Chris, Sean, Justin, Paige, Jessica and Jeffrey; and great-grandchildren Devin, Hailey, Chris Jr, Kendal, Eliana and Max. He is preceded in death by his sister, Sandy Schwartz.
A graveside service was held at Beth El Cemetery on Monday Dec. 5, 2022, with arrangements made by Sinai Mortuary and officiated by Rabbi Irwin Wiener. JN