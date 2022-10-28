JANET LILLY MEINSTEIN
Janet Lilly Meinstein, 82, of Phoenix, passed away on October 20, 2022. She was born in Malden, Mass. in the Boston area, where her father Howard worked for John Hancock, his sole employer over a long career in the insurance industry.
When Janet was 10, her father’s work took the Lilly family to Dallas, Texas for a couple of years and then to Houston, where she spent her childhood and college years with her parents and three siblings.
At the age of 21, she met the love of her life and future husband, native Texan Dr. Charles Meinstein, who was in medical school in Galveston, Texas. They wed on January 29, 1961, and remained married for 61 joyful, committed and happy years.
After graduating from the University of Houston, Janet worked as an elementary school teacher in Galveston, Texas. Janet then moved to Phoenix in 1969, after Charles completed his medical residency and service in the U.S. Army. She and Charles lived in the same North Central home for 53 years.
Janet enjoyed a life blessed by a wonderful family and decades of very close friendships. Janet was active in the Kivel Geriatric Auxiliary and worked in the Kivel thrift shop for many years. She enjoyed mahjong, her movie club and summers in Lake Tahoe and Coronado. Her greatest pleasure was her loving husband, children and grandchildren. Janet is survived by Charles; sons David Meinstein, Mark Meinstein (Joann Doti), Adam Meinstein (Odile Gelinard); and four terrific grandchildren: Joseph, Samuel, Armon and Gabriel Meinstein.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Barrow Neurological Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association. JN