STACEY MICHELLE MARX
Stacey Michelle Marx, 39, our beloved daughter, sister and true friend passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her parents, Martin and Gail Robins; and her sister, Rachel (Landon) Jensen.
Stacey was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on May 28, 1982. She relocated to Arizona in 1988. She graduated from Paradise Valley High School in 2002. She then attended PVCC and graduated in 2006. She worked at Harkins Theaters for 14 years. Stacey’s hobbies included spending time with her sister Rachel, doing karate, playing board games, going to the movies and eating out with friends.
Stacey had a huge, caring heart for others. She loved to laugh and make people smile and feel special. Stacey loved getting together for holidays and treasured the time she spent with family.
She will be forever in our hearts and will always be our inspiration. We love you forever Stacey.
In honor of Stacey’s memory, donations may be made to:
Cortney’s Place
9000 East Shea Blvd. Suite 1430
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
or
Hospice of the Valley
1510 East Flower Street
Phoenix, AZ 85014