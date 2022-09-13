MELVIN SELBST
Melvin Selbst of Scottsdale died Sept. 6, 2022, in Scottsdale. He was 94.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and was an active member of Beth Ami Temple, having been elected board president seven times.
Melvin is survived by his two children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Adrianne.
Services were held on Sept. 8, 2022, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Levi Levertov. Donations in his name can be made to Jewish National Fund (jnf.org) or Beth Ami Temple (bethamitemple.org).