ELAINE T. HAMMERSCHLAG
Elaine T. Hammerschlag of Paradise Valley passed peacefully on March 19, 2023, surrounded by her children.
Elaine was born in New York City and lived a long, full, 85 years, raising and nurturing an extended “collective of clowns” with her husband of 61 years, Dr. Carl Hammerschlag who preceded her in death on 1-21-22.
Elaine was known for her great sense of style, outrageous jewelry, grace, sharp wit and profound sense of social justice.
She is survived by her three daughters Lisa, Amy and Tara, their spouses and four grandchildren. A life’s celebration will be held in honor of Elaine later this year.
Donations can be made in her name to the Kyah Rayne Foundation, KyahRayneFoundation.org.