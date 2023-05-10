SHERRY LYNN LATO (RUBIN)
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend Sherry Lynn Lato (Rubin) of Scottsdale, passed away on May 9, after suffering a series of strokes.
Sherry was born on May 10, 1951 in St. Louis and ventured to the University of Arizona for college where she met her husband of fifty years, Marc, with whom she raised their daughter, Traci. Sherry was a force of love and caring in the world, and is remembered for her love of family, dogs, horses, community, and most of all, her precious grandchildren, Max and Asher. Her strength was inspiring to the very end.
A funeral service will be held at Sinai Mortuary in Phoenix at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12, with a brief graveside service and burial at Beth El Cemetery immediately following.
Donations in Sherry's memory can be made to Congregation Or Tzion or any charity of your choice.