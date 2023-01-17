LEWIS J. (LEW) CURRIER
Former Jerome Mayor, Lewis J. (Lew) Currier, died Dec. 25, 2022, at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood. He was 86. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mimi (Mary Gianasi), son Christopher (Renee Decker) and grandson Jake Currier.
Born in Cleveland, he served in the Army from 1958 to 1961, the last year in Germany, returning to Cleveland where he met and married Mimi. Lew moved with his wife and son to Jerome 52 years ago from San Francisco, California.
Lew served his adopted town as mayor for two terms, on town council for at least six years and as town clerk from 1981-1983.
His involvement with Jerome was not limited to politics. He and Mimi established the Verde Valley Transit Authority (VVTA), providing bus service in the early 1980s between Jerome, Cottonwood and Clarkdale. Until recently Lew, a bookkeeper, was treasurer of the Jerome Humane Society which Mimi helped found.
Lew was a gifted chef who apprenticed with John Dempsey at the House of Joy. He catered for such groups as the Sedona Elks. He and Mimi owned Reynard, a cybercafé in Jerome. After the restaurant closed, Lew continued bookkeeping and catering, amazing friends and family with his culinary prowess.
No services were held.
Contributions in Lew's memory may be made to the Jerome Humane Society, P.O. Box 807, Jerome, AZ 86331 or any socially conscious organization.