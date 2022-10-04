ALYCE HELFMAN
Alyce Helfman of Commerce, Mich., died on August 27, 2022. She was 74.
Beloved wife of 53 years of Dennis Helfman; cherished mother of Dawn (Sam Rollins) Helfman, Rabbi Jordan (Dr. Jemma) Helfman and Ernie Helfman; proud grandmother of Faith, Zyair, Toby, Mollie, Henriette, Dov, Skylar and Aiden Helfman; loving sister of the late Joel Sukenic and sister-in-law of Linda (Allen) Warner and Noreen (Alan) Klein; devoted daughter of the late Bernard and the late Mollie Sukenic. Alyce is also survived by many loving relatives and friends.
A funeral service was held Aug. 30, 2022, at The Ira Kaufman Chapel in Southfield, Mich. Contributions may be directed to JARC, 248-940-2617, jarc.org, or Women of Reform Judaism, 212-650-4050, wrj.org/.