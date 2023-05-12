RICHARD H. BERNSTEIN
Richard H. Bernstein passed peacefully on May 6, 2023.
Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1935, Richard attended James Madison High School, the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University Law School. He spent his career as a lawyer in New York before retiring to Scottsdale, where he served as a board member of the Anti-Defamation League and a volunteer for the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy.
He is survived by his wife, Eva, his three children and six grandchildren.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Anti-Defamation League. JN