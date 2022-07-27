HONEYLOU CHARLOTTE REZNIK
Honeylou Charlotte Reznik of Scottsdale, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2022. She was 92.
Honeylou was born in Chicago, Ill. on July 27, 1929. She moved to Arizona in 1943 and attended Phoenix Union High School. She married Morris Reznik on March 12, 1949 and was married for 61 years.
Together they owned and operated The Jewel Box in downtown Phoenix for over 60 years. Honey's passion was buying and selling Indian jewelry. In her spare time, while raising four kids, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, bowling, tennis, writing poems, mah-jongg and watching Jeopardy and The View.
Her sense of humor, and wit will long be remembered by all along with her beauty and grace. Having lunch and dinner with friends was her way of socializing and exploring new places to eat. Whenever she could, she loved to indulge in the kosher hot dogs at Costco.
There was nothing Honeylou loved more than to have her family and friends close to her. Honey's life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Randi (Dean Corley), Steven (Sharon Marie), Adrian and Sharon Lee. Honey was a devoted grandmother to Jessica (Justin Dennis), Sarah (Taylor McFarland), Benjamin (Nicole), Jonathan and Nicholas (Karrisa). She was a proud great-grandmother to Thomas, Madelyn, Sloane, Charlotte, Kellen, Steven, Hannah and Mac. In addition, there are many devoted nieces, nephews and friends around the country.
A special shout-out of appreciation and gratitude to her amazing caregivers, Emily Wielimborek and Minna Selig. Honey was preceded in death by Morris, her parents Alexander and Esther Rubin, her sister, Elayne and brother, Dan. A private memorial was held on July 9, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Make-a-Wish Foundation. JN