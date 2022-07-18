STANLEY FELIX
Eight days after the loss of his wife of 74 years, Ardyce, Stanley Felix passed away at his home in Scottsdale on June 30, 2022. He was 98 years old. A loving couple from day one, they were seldom apart.
Family togetherness was of utmost importance to both of them and this played out in everyday life and later in frequent travels with extended families.
A man of fine intellect, Stan exercised this prowess in all his pursuits. He was born Dec. 29, 1923 and was admitted to MIT at 16, destined to become an engineer. This was interrupted by military service after which he changed course, returned to San Francisco and finished his degree at University of California, Berkeley. He became a CPA while also building a real estate company. Now known as JFRCO, the business has grown under the direction of multiple generations of family members. Developing a software program, CentreSoft, for shopping center management, became a highlight of his career. This important achievement melded his accounting skills with property management and is still used in the industry.
An effective problem solver, he assumed a leadership role in organizations with which he associated. While living in Contra Costa County, Calif. he served as president of the JCC. There he established a performing arts fund in his wife, Ardyce’s, honor which provided opportunities for youth to participate in musical theater.
A Toastmaster himself, he often touted the importance of skillful public speaking. He established a fund at Kent Denver School to promote instruction in speech and debate.
Stan kept up with the events of the day and lived with vitality his entire 98 years. He loved to read, relished old movies and some new ones, and always had music playing throughout the day.
A man of honor and conviction who knew the power of hard work, he laid a strong ethical foundation for his family. He would say his biggest achievement was the family he created with Ardyce of three daughters, which led to seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Stan is survived by daughters Judith Adler, Margot Zaterman and Stefanie Felix; grandchildren Aron Adler, Matt Adler, Max Green, Mitchell Green, Amy Zaterman, Danny Zaterman and Brent Zaterman; and great-grandchildren Kayla and Caden Adler, Shayna, Zach and Sam Adler, Rudy Green, Henry and Bennett Green, Sloane Seltzer and Lily James Hirsch Zaterman. JN