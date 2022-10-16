ELIZABETH "BETSY" RAZ
Elizabeth “Betsy” Raz of Phoenix died Oct. 16, 2022. She was 58. Elizabeth was born in Cleveland, Ohio.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Nikki) Raz; son, Oren Raz; brothers Jeff and Marc Zeller; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Alene Cole and Jules Zaller.
Shiva for Elizabeth, the beloved mother of Nikki and Oren, will be held at 10222 N. 34th Place in Phoenix (85028) from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 21. Avrit will only be Wednesday and Thursday.