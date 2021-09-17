SHAWN C NAUGHTON
Shawn C Naughton, 54, died Aug. 23, 2021. He was born in and lived in Phoenix. Shawn returned home to his family after a summer in the hospital and died peacefully surrounded by love.
He is survived by his spouse, Elizabeth Ketzler-Naughton; his daughter, Josephine Naughton; his mother, Patti Naughton; and his siblings, Kevin Naughton, Matt Klonowski and Kendra and Kevin Eastlake. He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Naughton, OBM.
Shawn was part of the Beth El Men’s Club and US Foods Spice It Up Toastmasters International.
Services were held at Beth El Cemetery.
Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.