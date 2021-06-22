LYNN IRWIN RASKIN
Lynn Irwin Raskin, 85, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on August 29, 1935, to Martha and Melvin Raskin. He moved to Phoenix at a young age and graduated from West Phoenix High School. He attended the University of Arizona and was a member of ZBT fraternity and graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in business. This led him to a successful career as a jeweler. He worked with his father at Raskin’s Jewelers in Phoenix until 1963. Lynn then moved to Prescott and opened Raskin’s Jewelers there. He was a graduate gemologist, an active member and a dancer of Smoki ceremonials, a master mason, a member of Sunrise Lions and was a founding member of Temple B’rith Shalom.
His most important contribution to the world, however, was being an excellent husband, father and grandfather. He married the love of his life, Arlene, in 1961, and just two days before passing, he celebrated 60 years of a wonderful marriage and life with her and their family. He cherished the memories of camping, skiing, boating and traveling the world with his wife, children and many friends. He enjoyed painting, gardening, listening to classical music and had the biggest heart for animals, especially dogs. Lynn was a brave, gallant, gentle and courageous man.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Arlene Raskin; his children, Andrea Raskin, Greg (Renee) Raskin, Jeff (Norie) Raskin and Stephanie Shuey; his grandchildren, Zachary, Derek, Alex, Drew, Carren, Emily, Mackenzie and Tessa; and sister, Hope (Marshall) Talbot. He is preceded in death by his grandson Kevin Raskin.
Funeral service for Lynn will take place at Sinai Mortuary, 4538 North 16th Street, Phoenix, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10 a.m.