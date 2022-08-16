DR. JULES ROSSMAN
It’s with a heavy heart and great sadness to share the passing of Dr. Jules Rossman on July 31, 2022. Jules was born in Bronx, N.Y., July 15, 1927. He attended Yeshiva and Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Jules enlisted in the Navy as a pharmacist’s mate and proudly served his country in WWII. He was stationed in Guam with his pet monkey, Clarence. After an honorable discharge, Jules enrolled at NYU. He graduated with a degree in philosophy.
After some time in the corporate world, Jules continued his educational journey at Michigan State University where he obtained his master’s and doctorate degree in communications. Jules was a beloved professor at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich. for 27 years. His latest cat, Kali, was named after that city. He was passionate about teaching and was adored by his students. Dr. Rossman was a faculty advisor for WIDR radio station for many years. The Jules Rossman Scholarship Fund is named in his honor.
The next chapter for Jules was relocating to Scottsdale to be closer to his family. Jules immersed himself in the Jewish community. He was a founding member and on the board of the Phoenix Jewish Film Festival and served on the board of Temple Chai. He was a member of the Arizona Interfaith Movement. Jules enjoyed his second bar mitzvah with his youngest grandson, Adam. He was a prolific writer and in his 80s and 90s wrote his autobiography, several short stories and recently completed a historical novel.
Jules had too many friends to count. Everyone he came in contact with adored him. Friends were like family to him.
Travel and family is something that brought a smile to Jules’ face. He traveled throughout the world visiting friends in England, Wales, Scotland and the island of Jersey. He was happily married to his wife, Renee, for 60 years. Jules was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Anna Rossman, sister Millicent Roth and grandson Garrett Ziff. He is survived by Renee; his two daughters Sheryl (Allan) Lehmann and Michelle (Scott) Ziff; grandchildren Jordan and Adam (Taylor) Ziff and Zachary and Joshua Lehmann in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family requests no flowers. Donations in Jules’ honor can be made to the Jules Rossman Scholarship Fund at Western Michigan University (wmich.edu/communication/giving/scholarshipgifts), Arizona Interfaith Movement (interfaithmovement.com) or the charity of your choice.