Doris Martin (née Szpringer) passed away on Aug. 3, 2022, at her home in California. In 2000, Martin, along with her husband, Ralph, founded the Martin-Springer Institute at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
The Institute’s mission is to “bring the experiences of the Holocaust into sharp focus in order to understand those events in the context of today’s concerns and crises. Through public presentations, exhibits, teacher training, symposia and special events, we seek to use insights and lessons from the past to address current conflicts — including the treatment of refugees, mass violence and genocide.”
In 2009, the Martins co-authored “Kiss Every Step: A Survivor’s Memoir from the Nazi Holocaust,” which shared Doris Martin’s story as a Holocaust survivor. She was 12 years old when the Nazis invaded Poland and forced the Szpringer family into Bedzin’s ghetto. In 1942, she was deported to Auschwitz and later to a labor camp. Her parents, sister and two of her brothers posed as Polish citizens and lived in hiding during the war, while her third brother fled to the Soviet Union. All seven family members survived and were reunited at the end of World War II.
“Through the Eyes of Youth: Life and Death in the Bedzin Ghetto,” is a traveling exhibit made possible through the Martin-Springer Institute. The exhibit, inspired by Martin, tells the story of the young people in the Jewish ghetto of Bedzin (Poland) before, during and after the Holocaust.
Shortly after the war, Martin’s mother died and while her brothers married and remained in Europe, her sister and father immigrated to the United States in 1950.
She married Louis Rabinowitz and had a son, Allen. Rabinowitz died of cancer within three years of the couple’s wedding day. She later married Ralph Martin and they moved to Flagstaff in 1971.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Martin; son, Allen Rabin; sister, Rae Harvey; and niece, Betsy (David) Rosner. Services were held Aug. 7 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Los Angeles, Calif. JN