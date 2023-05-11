BERNARD LAEZMAN
Bernard Laezman of Lincoln, California died on April 6, 2023. He was 91. Bernard and his family resided in Phoenix from 1964 to 1976.
He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and served in Korea as a major in the U.S. Army.
Bernard is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughters Julie Heath, Jeannie Laezman and Debie Laezman; son, Rick Laezman; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Services were held on April 12, 2023, at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes in Sacramento, California and officiated by Rabbi Seth Castleman.