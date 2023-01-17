JEROME H. (JERRY) BLACK
Jerome H. “Jerry” Black died peacefully on Dec. 22, 2022, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was born on Thanksgiving Day, 1921 to Hyman and Sarah Black and recently celebrated his 101st birthday surrounded by family, friends and newly born great-granddaughter, Alanis.
Jerry was raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut along with his older sister. A high school teammate at Central High suggested to Jerry that he might enjoy the warmer climate at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. Jerry would later say that attending LSU was the best decision he ever made, as there he met Laulette Jean (Lauli) Marcus, the love of his life. They were married in her hometown of Alexandria, Louisiana and remained together for 63 years until her death in 2006. While attending LSU, Jerry was active in various campus organizations and was master of AEPi fraternity where he made a number of life-long friends.
After graduating LSU with a degree in commerce, Jerry was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma in the Field Artillery OCS Class #64. During WWII he spent three years at Allied Force Headquarters in Caserta, Italy where, among his other duties, he was in charge of USO performers such as Frank Sinatra and Bob Hope when they traveled overseas to entertain the troops.
In 1946, Jerry returned to the United States with the rank of Captain. He and Lauli moved to Connecticut to start their family while he went to work in his father’s dress factory. Jerry met many interesting people in the New York Garment District, but decided his interests lay elsewhere.
He went into the insurance business and soon opened his own agency. While in Bridgeport, he and Lauli were active in Park Avenue Temple and he achieved the 32nd degree Mason designation while serving as master of his Masonic Lodge.
In 1961, Jerry, Lauli and their three children moved to Phoenix where he became state manager for Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company. He earned his CLU (Chartered Life Underwriter) designation, was a member of the Million Dollar Round Table and remained in the insurance industry until his retirement in 1985.
Jerry was an active member of Temple Beth Israel and North Central Optimist Club as well as other city organizations. He became a Shriner and member of the El Zaribah Shrine where he enjoyed working with children in need. When he retired, he and Lauli moved to Sun City West, where they became active in Temple Beth Shalom and he served as temple president.
His greatest pleasure, however, was traveling the world with Lauli. He was an avid golfer and fisherman, sports he enjoyed with his sons.
After Lauli’s death, and having spent almost 48 years in Phoenix, Jerry moved to Baton Rouge to be closer to family. Many afternoons and nights were spent with his sons and grandsons cheering on LSU football and baseball teams, watching golf tournaments, enjoying a good cigar and single malt scotch. He participated in those special moments up until the end.
While residing at St. James Place in Baton Rouge he stayed busy with his twice-weekly poker games, swapping war stories with other veterans and never missing his 4 p.m. cocktail hour with his many friends and even some former teachers of his from LSU. He was active in a “dinner group”— old friends who went out on Saturday nights — and enjoyed speaking to various local schools to help educate students on WWII. He was a favorite of some of the local newscasters who covered those events.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Lauli, his parents, and his sister, Pearl Karmasin, who lived almost as long as him.
He is survived by his loving family: daughter, Carol Black Salzman (Harry) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sons Douglas A. Black (Janet) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Jon M. Black (Jerie) of Shreveport, Louisiana, much-loved grandsons Joshua A. Black (Bettina) and Alex K. Black of Baton Rouge, Martin M. Black of New York City and Palmer G. Black of Phoenix; and his very special great-granddaughter, Alanis S. Black of Baton Rouge. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private burial was held in Sun City, where he was laid to rest next to Lauli. It was followed by a multi-day family celebration of his long life.
If desired, donations can be made to The National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130 or to an organization of your choosing. JN