SALLY ROSENBLOOM
Sally Rosenbloom passed away Jan. 23, 2022. She was 95.
Our hearts are sad because we lost our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Sally was a strong woman with indomitable spirit; whose resilience and determination to life and her family enabled a long life. She was predeceased by her husband Bery; son, Morley; parents Raphael and Gitel; step-mother, Rae; and daughter-in-law, Olga.
Born Sheindel Mlynarski, on a farm outside of Miechow, Poland, she lived mostly in Sosnowitz. Sally’s happy childhood was shattered with the onslaught of World War II. She survived ghetto life, slave labor camps and Plaszow; and the loss of her mother in Auschwitz. After Liberation from Chestokova, she and her father, who had survived Auschwitz and Mauthausen, found each other, and together walked to Fehrenvald, a displaced persons camp. Sally met and married Bery there. They immigrated to Winnipeg, Canada in 1948 and began to build a new life.
Mom treasured her time with her family. She is survived by daughter, Judy and son-in-law Mark; grandchildren Tobi and Dan; Ben, Erin, Jacob, David and Naomi; and daughter-in-law Mary Ann. In addition, she leaves behind four great grandchildren Anne, Ariella, Adira and Marigold.
The family greatly appreciates the caring and compassionate staff of the Simkin Centre and her personal companions. Donations in Sally’s memory may be made to the Jewish National Fund, NA’AMAT, or any Holocaust education program.