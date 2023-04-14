SUSAN JANE GOLDMAN
Susan Jane Goldman of Scottsdale died on April 1, 2023. She was 78.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio.
Susan is survived by her daughters Dayna Goldman of North Chicago, Illinois and Jami Goldman of Scottsdale.
A Celebration of Life/Shiva service will be held on April 20, 2023 at 10 a.m. at 11112 East Gary Road in Scottsdale. The Celebration of Life/Shiva service will be officiated by Rabbi Jeffrey Schesnol and arranged by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Donations in her name can be made to Reading is Fundamental (rif.org).