MADELEINE SANDRA GROSS
Madeleine Sandra Gross, of Scottsdale, formerly of Pittsburgh, died at age 83 on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Madeleine was the third child of Samuel and Gertrude Rubin, and niece of Jean Ruben Miller. She was predeceased by her sister Joyce Rubin. She was survived by her sisters, Norma Olszewski, Karen Bond, Linda Marzurek; and by her brother, Gary Ruben. Madeleine is survived by her sons, Lee (Megan) Gross, Stuart (Tina) Gross, Andrew (Tracy) Gross and James (Nureet) Gross. Madeleine is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Ophir, Max, Roni, Lewis, Jake, Carly, Tav, Tessa, Akiva, Hinda, Elimelech, Gavin and Alexander; and two step-grandchildren, Trae Nelson and Jamiah Ming.
Madeleine succumbed to renal failure after putting up a valiant fight over the last few years of her life. Madeleine will be remembered as a loving and very generous sister, mother and grandmother.
Graveside services and interment were held at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Contributions in her honor can be made at Arizona Kosher Pantry, azkosherpantry.org, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s Fund uwswpa.org/donate or a charity of your choosing.