Sandra Lee Janowski Yanklowitz
Sandy Yanklowitz, 74 years old, passed peacefully in Scottsdale on July 9, 2023, with family around her bedside. She was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, at Middlesex Hospital on December 25, 1948, to Mitchell and Betty Janowski.
She went to Monroe Elementary School, which was right next to her home since her grandfather donated the land to the town for the school to be built. Sandy later went to St. Peter’s High School in New Brunswick, Rutgers University (Douglas College) for her undergraduate degree and Montclair State University for her master’s in speech pathology.
Sandy worked for decades as a speech therapist specializing in the development of communication skills in various schools in New Jersey and Illinois, where she gave her full attention and compassion to many hundreds of students. At other times, she also worked as a real estate agent. She moved to Scottsdale two and a half years ago to be close to family and she became a regular volunteer at Valley Beit Midrash's humanitarian programs helping to serve the vulnerable around the Valley. She also volunteered supporting the rescue and placement of dogs.
Sandy was a devout and faithful Christian, an active exerciser, an avid reader, a passionately engaged volunteer and she made friends everywhere she went. While suffering with her own illness, she was a counselor to many women around the country suffering from terminal illness. She was a role model for her resiliency, faith, warmth, kindness and positivity.
Her memory is cherished by her two sons Scott (Maura) and Shmuly (Shoshana) Yanklowitz; her seven grandchildren Bailee, Leo, Dominic, Amiella, Lev, Maya and Shay; her four siblings Debby Breese, Jill (Bob) Lawless, Patti (Jack) Haraburda and Mitch (Kim) Janowski; and her dog, Lulu.
May Sandy’s memory be a sweet blessing and may all who loved her be comforted. In her memory and merit, we invite everyone to do three random acts of kindness. Rabbi Shmuly wishes to thank everyone around the Greater Phoenix Jewish community who joined the shiva minyanim and who donated to VBM in his beloved mother's honor. JN