FRANCES (FAYE) VIVIAN PALLER
Frances (Faye) Vivian Paller of Phoenix died Dec. 22, 2021 at 86. She was born in New York City.
She was a member of Beth El Congregation and choir member of Phoenix College Women’s Chorus, McConnell Singers
She is survived by her daughters Debbie (Jerry) Cohen of Westlake Village, CA and Sharona (Rabbi Aaron) Rubinstein of Macon, GA, son David (Marcie) Paller of Encino, CA, sister Judy (David) Siegel of Phoenix, brother Rabbi Robert (Mari) Schectman of Windsor, CT; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services were held Dec. 24 at Beth El Cemetery led by Rabbi Nitzan Stein Kokin of Beth El.