ROBIN HENRY
Robin Henry was born April 12, 1942 in Cape Town, South Africa. He died April 13, 2022 in Phoenix.
Robin was a fruit farmer in Piketberg, South Africa. In 1987, the Henry family immigrated to Phoenix, where he built a successful landscaping, irrigation and property management company. His dedication to clients was rewarded by their loyalty. A man of integrity, he was held in highest esteem for his expertise and experience in business.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; son, Allan (Jen); daughters Laura and Gail (Kelly); sister, Joan Treger of Johannesburg, South Africa; brother, Bernard of Vancouver, Canada; and grandsons Cooper, Max, Banks and Kayson.
His family meant the world to him and he thought of everyone before himself. Robin’s presence always brightened a room with his stories and humor. His love of people and outgoing nature endeared him to all who knew him.
Robin was buried at Mt. Sinai Cemetery on April 14, 2022. JN