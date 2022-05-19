DALE W. ABRAHAM
Dale W. Abraham, beloved mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Saturday May 14, 2022.
She was born in Memphis, Tenn., on September 9, 1925, and grew up in Tutwiler, Miss., in the Mississippi Delta. She was the daughter of Abe and Rosa Wiener. She was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. Trained as a social worker, she transitioned to become a successful realtor in the Valley.
Dale moved to Tempe in 1953 with her husband, Willard, who pre-deceased her. She was a sports fanatic and was a devoted Sun Devil and Suns fan. She and Willard were founding mem-bers of Temple Solel. She loved all things beautiful — art, music, theatre, opera, Arizona and especially her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and dark chocolate.
She is survived by three children: Edward (Norma May), Andrew (Ann) and Amy Bacal (Glenn). She is also survived by her devoted partner, Col. Norman Katz; six grandchildren: Eleanor, Abi-gail, Claire, Erin, Joseph and Rosalyn; and five great grandchildren: Mya, Larry, Estelle, Nora and Jack. The family asks that donations in her name be made to Temple Solel in Paradise Val-ley. Private graveside services have taken place. Arrangements made by Sinai Mortuary.