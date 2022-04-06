SHIRLEY ANN OBERFIELD
Shirley Ann (Myers) Oberfield, born in New Castle, Pa., on June 5, 1938 to William and Bella Myers, passed away peacefully on the morning of March 26, 2022 in Scottsdale, AZ. Shirley was 83 years of age.
Shirley graduated from New Castle High School in 1956. While there, she excelled in classroom studies and enjoyed participating in theater productions. After high school, she attended Penn State University, majoring in education and earned her degree at Youngstown State University.
In 1961, Shirley married Robert Oberfield, who died in 2018, with whom she spent 57 loving years. They lived in Pittsburgh, Pa. for thirty years where they raised their sons Wayne and Eric. In 1990, Shirley and Robert moved to Scottsdale, Ariz. where they happily built many lifelong friendships. Outside of her family life, Shirley was employed as an office coordinator for a physical rehabilitation center in Scottsdale and spent many years volunteering for the Mended Hearts organization and the Honor Health hospital system. She was also active in a knitting club to create clothing items for children in need. She enjoyed cooking for her family and experimenting with new recipes. Shirley visited various cities around the world and found joy in traveling with her husband and sons. She cherished the time spent with her family, including her two sisters with whom she had close and meaningful relationships.
Shirley will be remembered and forever missed. She is survived by her sons Wayne and Eric (Jenn Reno); granddaughter, Harper; sisters Marcia Myers and Marlene Myers; nieces Emily Barnes (Michael Opest) and Blaire Patrick; and grand-niece Prudence and grand-nephew Rhys.
The funeral was held on March 29, 2022 at Mt. Sinai Cemetery and was conducted by Rabbi Sara Mason-Barkin of Temple Beth Israel, where she was a member. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all her caregivers at Honor Health hospital.
Those wishing to do so may make memorial donations in Shirley's memory to the American Cancer Society.