ROBERT "BOB" ARVIL ROSENTHAL
Robert “Bob” Arvil Rosenthal, resident of Scottsdale and the son of Lewis and Evelyn Rosenthal, died on June 7, 2022.
Born in Waterville, Maine on November 17, 1928, Bob graduated from Phillips Andover Academy (‘46), and Colby College (BA ’50). While at Colby, he wrote, directed and produced two musical comedies in partnership with Waterville native, Colby classmate and lifelong friend Kenneth Jacobson who wrote the music and lyrics.
Bob graduated from Harvard Business School in 1952 and joined the Air Force during the Korean War. Following service as an officer, he returned to Waterville and joined his father in the family business of both land development and woolen goods manufacturing. The family remained in the woolen mill operations until the early 1970s with mills in North Montpelier, Vt.; Pittsfield, Lewiston and Corinna, Maine; North Adams, Mass.; and Conastee, S.C. Following that period, he concentrated on real estate development. Together with his father, and then his son Andy, the family owned and managed 800,000 square feet of industrial buildings and built, owned and managed a total of over 1 million feet of shopping center space in Waterville, Brunswick, Lewiston and Millinocket, as well as other buildings in those cities and elsewhere in Maine. With the family, he also built, owned and managed the Atrium chain of motels in Brunswick, Waterville and Millinocket, Maine.
He is survived by his wife Rona of 66 years; son, Andrew (Wendy) Rosenthal of Carrabassett Valley and Rome, Maine; daughters Carolyn Kopans of Brookline, Mass. and Lauren (Allen) Kropp of Cumberland, Maine; and five grandchildren Leah Rosenthal, Benjamin Kropp, Elena (Lanie) Kropp, Hannah Kropp and William Kopans. His thoughtfulness, warmth and sense of humor will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor may be made to Chans Hospice or a charity of your choice. A graveside service was held at Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon, Mass.