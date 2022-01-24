RUTHANN PERLMUTTER
Ruthann Perlmutter left us peacefully on Shabbat morning, Jan. 8, after a full and meaningful life. She had been a Prescott resident for 34 years, arriving after the death of her beloved husband, Nathan Perlmutter.
Born in Brooklyn on Feb. 9, 1924, to Sarah and Harry Osofsky, immigrant Jewish parents from Poland. Ruthie met Nate when they were teenagers. A loving couple, they were known for their personal and professional passions for improving America by fighting antisemitism, segregation and bigotry of all kinds, for helping improve Jewish-Christian relations and mutual respect. Nate’s career with the Anti-Defamation League took them around world and had them living across the country. In 1987, Ruth met with President Ronald Reagan to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Nate’s behalf. Then National Director of ADL, he was dying of cancer.
Ruthann was more than “first lady” of ADL. An avid reader and college sociology teacher, she loved learning about anything, and engaging with everyone. She was a teen model, a bookkeeper, and bought shoes for her parents’ shoe store. She directed P.A.T.H. (Personal Aides to the Homebound) for the Federation for the Handicapped Seniors in New York City, was Director of Cambridge, Massachusetts’ Model City’s Senior Citizens Program, and became National Director of Social Services for the Workmen’s Circle Fraternal Organization in New York. A professional singer and good dancer, she was also proud of their racehorse Ruthie’s Native, winner of the 1977 Florida Derby. As an artist she painted large, dynamic, colorful paintings, and created clay and welded metal sculptures. She was a supporter of Yavapai College Art Gallery.
This fun, lover of life modeled a caring life well lived, and touched and inspired many. She’ll be missed.
Ruthann was preceded in death by husband Nate, and son Dean. She is survived by daughter Rabbi Nina Perlmutter and her husband Tom Brodersen of Chino Valley, grandchildren Shana Levine Ross (Jack), Heather Christopherson (Max), Derek Milke, and grandchildren Sadie, Josephine and Penny.
Burial will be at Mount Hebron Cemetery in New York City, at her husband’s side and near numerous family members. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 at Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott.
The family extends deep gratitude for years of kind, professional care provided by Dr. Sam Downing and Synergy caregivers Kate Bump, Ann Delp, Susan Gibbs and Cindie Bernard. Thanks, too, to the Maggie’s Hospice Team. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
Donations are invited to organizations supporting any of Ruthann’s wide-ranging concerns, including Jewish, interfaith, women, health, social justice and human welfare.